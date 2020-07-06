AllClippers
Former Clipper Sindarius Thornwell Signs with New Orleans Pelicans

Garrett Chorpenning

Former LA Clippers swingman Sindarius Thornwell will join the New Orleans Pelicans for the NBA restart, the team announced on Monday.

Thornwell will be a substitute player for the remainder of the season and will wear No. 12 for New Orleans.

The Clippers acquired the scrappy, 25-year-old swingman from the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2017 NBA Draft, and he made an immediate impact on a team that was struggling with injuries.

Thornwell appeared in 73 of LA's 82 games and made 17 starts during his rookie season, posting averages of 3.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 15.8 minutes per game. He wasn't necessarily known for his offense, though — rather, Thornwell developed a reputation for being a stout defender. He grew under the likes of Patrick Beverley and Avery Bradley, and his versatility allowed him to defend multiple positions. 

He had a much smaller role during his second season in Los Angeles, making 64 appearances and playing just 4.9 minutes per contest. He was waived by the Clippers on July 6, 2019. 

Ironically, the best game of Thornwell's career came against his new team. Near the end of the 2017-2018 season, he went off for 20 points, seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a close loss to the Pelicans. As impressive as his line was, what most fans remember from that game was the nasty slam dunk he threw down on DeAndre Liggins.

The LA Clippers will play the New Orleans Pelicans on August 1 in Orlando, so there's a chance Thornwell could see the court against his former team. 

The NBA season will resume on July 30. 

