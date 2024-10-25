Latest Update on 13-Year NBA Veteran Leaving LA Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward P.J. Tucker is currently in the last year of his three-year $33,043,500 contract he signed in 2022-23 with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Clippers have made it clear that they are not looking to offer a new deal with the veteran and he wants to find a team that can maximize his skillset.
Tucker was acquired by the Clippers via a trade that involved acquiring the' current star guard James Harden. That same trade also saw the departure of fan-favorite Nicolas Batum on November 1, 2023.
In the offseason, the Clippers made it aware that they were not actively looking to pursue a new contract with Tucker and that he would be away from the team. As of today, sources have informed senior NBA insider Chris Haynes, that the "Clippers have granted permission for PJ Tucker's agent Andre Buck to speak with other teams to facilitate working on a trade."
In Tuckers' time with the Clippers he has averaged 1.6 points per game and 2.5 rebounds per game on 36/37/100 shooting splits.
Tucker won an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 where they defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games. Fans will remember his defense most of all in the series against the Nets where Tucker was the primary defender of Kevin Durant in that series.
Tucker and his agent believe he can still add value to a contending team and they look to make that transfer happen sooner rather than later.
