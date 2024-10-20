$215M NBA All-Star Floated as Trade Option for LA Clippers
The LA Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard for an indefinite period to start the new season. This will place a lot of responsibility on James Harden to keep the team afloat in a competitive Western Conference.
Rather than continuing going all-in on this fading era, the Clippers let Paul George walk in free agency. This left an inevitable talent void in their starting lineup, especially with Leonard out, but it also allowed them to create a level of future financial flexibility that is crucial under the new CBA.
This makes it unlikely the Clippers trade for another star this season, but one potential trade target was proposed by Bleacher Report.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey floated Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine as an ambitious target for LA.
Via Bailey: "Zach LaVine wouldn't necessarily guarantee a different outcome, but a consistent 20-point-per-game scorer could go a long way toward filling the gaps on nights when Leonard is unavailable or Harden looks a bit slower than he did in his prime.”
LaVine would presumably be a great fit for the Clippers, but he is entering the third year of his five-year, $215M contract. Given their current situation, it feels almost impossible the Clippers would commit to the remainder of that deal.
It was a solid preseason for LaVine, who could convince a team to deal for him, but the Clippers feel like a very improbable destination.
