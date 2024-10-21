New Orleans Pelicans Sign Three-Year NBA Player, Ex-Clippers Forward
Monday was a busy transaction day around the NBA. With the regular season beginning on Tuesday, teams have been finalizing their rosters. Several players who were on training camp deals have been waived. Many will go to the G League, while others have joined new teams on two-way deals.
It was reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday that the New Orleans Pelicans had signed former LA Clippers G/F Brandon Boston Jr. to a two-way contract.
Via Charania: “The New Orleans Pelicans are signing former Clippers G Brandon Boston Jr. to a two-way NBA deal, sources tell ESPN.”
The Pelicans made the news official before they announced their final roster.
Via Pelicans: “The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has been awarded the contract of Brandon Boston Jr. off waivers, which has been subsequently converted to a two-way contract.”
The team added, “Boston Jr., 6-6, 188, has appeared in 105 career games across three seasons with the LA Clippers, recording averages of 6.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 12.9 minutes per contest.”
Boston was once a top draft prospect, but fell to the 51st overall pick in 2021 after a rough freshman season at Kentucky. The 22-year-old G/F never panned out for the Clippers, but now has a good opportunity in New Orleans on a two-way deal.
