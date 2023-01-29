LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Revealed

The LA Clippers are the hottest team in the western conference with five straight wins, but it may come to an end against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. The Clippers will be incredibly shorthanded on the second night of a road back-to-back in Cleveland.

The Clippers will be missing the following players: Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management), Paul George (right knee soreness), Robert Covington (personal reasons), John Wall (abdominal soreness), and Moses Brown (G League two-way). Additionally, Reggie Jackson is questionable with right Achilles soreness, Luke Kennard is questionable with right calf soreness, and Marcus Morris is questionable with a rib contusion.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have Donovan Mitchell listed as questionable with a left groin strain and Kevin Love listed as questionable with lower back spasms. Dylan Windler is listed as out with a right ankle sprain.

If Donovan Mitchell plays against the Clippers, it's going to be an incredibly tough battle for the skeleton crew that LA has available. If Mitchell is out, it's going to be a much more manageable game.

Even though the LA Clippers have been playing their basketball of the season right now, playing a healthy Cleveland Cavaliers team while being this shorthanded may be an uphill battle that will be too much to handle. The Clippers and Cavaliers tip off at 7:00 PM EST on Sunday night.

Related Articles

Report: LA Clippers Interested in Kyle Lowry Trade

Kawhi Leonard Gives Incredible Answer About Recent Dominance

Doc Rivers Reveals True Feelings on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For Paul George Trade