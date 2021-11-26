Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    LA Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info
    Publish date:

    LA Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    The Clippers are looking to follow Thanksgiving with a win over Detroit at home
    Author:

    Katelyn Mulcahy | Credit: Getty Images

    The Clippers are looking to follow Thanksgiving with a win over Detroit at home

    The LA Clippers have hit a bit of a skid, dropping three of their last four contests. Despite the recent stretch of losses, the Clippers still sit at 10-8, which is currently good for 5th in the Western Conference. The team's defense has been their only constant, and it has kept them afloat while the offense has struggled. 

    The Clippers have a date scheduled with the Detroit Pistons on Friday afternoon, which presents an opportunity to bolster those defensive metrics. As the Clippers found out against the New Orleans Pelicans, there are no easy opponents in the NBA; however, this Detroit team has struggled mightily to begin the season.

    Only two teams have a worse point differential than Detroit to begin the season, and they are the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic. After winning the lottery and selecting Cade Cunningham, the Pistons are trending in the right direction in terms of roster construction; however, they are not yet in a place where that is going to translate to many wins. The rebuild is still young in Detroit, and they are at least one more year away from thinking about the playoffs.

    With all of that being said, and as bad as Detroit has been, they fight hard. This is a team that plays the right way. It is important to always remember that organizations may want to lose games for tanking purposes, but the players on the floor are playing to win. This could not be more evident in first-overall pick Cade Cunningham. While the rookie is experiencing the growing pains that are natural to every young player, he carries himself in a way that expects excellence. His brand of basketball is focused on winning, and that makes Detroit unlike other teams at the bottom of the standings.

    This is a reality the Clippers must be aware of. Coming off of Thanksgiving, it could potentially be easy to glance at the schedule and overlook this game against the Pistons in preparation for Sunday's marquee matchup with Golden State. If the Clippers do that, they could be in trouble. If the proper focus is given to this game, then it is certainly one the Clippers should win. Their stellar defense combined with Detroit's poor offense should create a distinct advantage for the Clippers; however, it's one they must be intentional about exploiting.

    With Marcus Morris and Serge Ibaka back in the rotation for the Clippers, the only absences are Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston who are out with injuries, Keon Johnson who is in the G-League, and Nicolas Batum who is in health and safety protocols.

    How to Watch

    Matchup: LA Clippers (10-8) vs. Dallas Mavericks (4-14)

    Date: November 26th, 2021

    Read More

    Time: 12:30 PM PST

    Venue: Staples Center

    Broadcast: Bally Sports

    Betting Info

    Spread: Clippers -12

    Moneyline: Clippers -800, Pistons +560

    Point Total: O/U 206.5

    Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

    Dillon Brooks: 'Paul George Needs Illegal Screens to Get Open Against Me'

    Paul George Reacts to Staples Center Changing Its Name to Crypto.com Arena

    Steph Curry Reacts to Receiving MVP Chants at Nets Home Game

    GettyImages-1312035373
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    just now
    USATSI_17220359_168390270_lowres
    News

    Luke Doncic Reveals 'Special' Motivation Why He Returned Against Clippers

    11 hours ago
    steph-curry-iso-120220
    News

    Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Steve Kerr's Rotation Patterns

    13 hours ago
    AP_Pelicans_Timberwolves_Basketball
    News

    Injury Update: Patrick Beverley Not Expected to Miss Much Time

    14 hours ago
    https---lasportshub.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2018-08-1211226553
    News

    LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers Among Most Unhealthy Teams in the NBA

    Nov 24, 2021
    90
    News

    Marcus Morris on the Dallas Mavericks: 'We Beat Them All The Time'

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_17220104_168390270_lowres
    News

    Marcus Morris says Refs Won't Let Him Breathe on Luka Doncic

    Nov 24, 2021
    paul-george-hits-3-to-force-ot-vs-mavs-cropped
    News

    Dallas Mavericks Defeat LA Clippers 112-104 in Overtime Thriller

    Nov 24, 2021