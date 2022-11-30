LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Full Injury Report Revealed

The LA Clippers got a huge win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, coming from 18 points down to win the game. They did it without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, John Wall, and Luke Kennard, as it was their depth that stepped up and got it done.

The Clippers will once again be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard for this game vs. Utah, but John Wall will rejoin the team after missing the first half of the back to back on Tuesday.

In addition to the expected absences of Leonard, George, and Kennard, the Clippers are listing Norman Powell as doubtful and Reggie Jackson as questionable. Powell is dealing with a groin strain, while Jackson is dealing with a back contusion after his hard fall during the Blazers game. Rookies Moussa Diabate and Jason Preston will once again be available for the Clippers.

For the Utah Jazz, they will be without Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, Johnny Juzang, and potentially Leandro Bolmaro, as he works his way back from concussion protocol. After starting the season hot, Utah has cooled off quite a bit, and have not been playing the level of basketball they were playing the first two times the Clippers faced them. That said, this will still be a tough matchup for a Clippers team that is severely shorthanded.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Breaks Down Iconic Play vs. Clippers

Gregg Popovich Opens up About Kawhi Leonard

Patrick Beverley Reveals Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Reaction to Being Traded For Paul George