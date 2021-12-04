Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Lakers Guard Sends Shots At Clippers: 'Ya'll Know Who Run LA'
    Publish date:

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn has a message for the LA Clippers
    Author:

    NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn has a message for the LA Clippers

    The Clippers took care of Lakers in Friday night’s iteration of the Battle of LA, and they did it without Kawhi Leonard and Nicolas Batum. While missing some role players, the Lakers lost this game despite LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook all logging 36 minutes. Because of this, it would seem as if only the Clippers would have the right to discuss absences after this game; however, that has not been the case.

    Under an Instagram post from Clippers big man Isaiah Hartenstein following the win, Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn commented, "Wait till I get back ya’ll know who run LA." Nunn, who was acquired in the offseason, has yet to play one game for the Lakers due to injury. While serviceable during his two years in Miami, his expected impact on this Lakers team will come nowhere near what Kawhi Leonard, or even Nicolas Batum, means to the Clippers.

    It’s possible that Nunn and Hartenstein are friends, and just exchanging friendly banter, but it is ironic regardless. The Clippers have now defeated the Lakers in 25 of their last 31 matchups against them, dating back to the Lob City days. With the win, the Clippers surpassed the Lakers in the standings, and will look to keep that momentum going on Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings.

    clippers-beat-lakers
