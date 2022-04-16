Skip to main content
LeBron James Calls Ty Lue NBA's Best Coach

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James showed love to the LA Clippers head coach

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As the LA Clippers were amidst their comeback effort on Friday night, LeBron James showed love to his former coach. Ty Lue opted to go small in the second half, which generated a comeback effort, and nearly secured a win. While the Clippers were ahead, LeBron sent out this Tweet that was seemingly about Ty Lue:

While the Clippers were unable to pull out the win, it was largely because of Ty Lue that they ever had a chance. Lue was understandably disappointed after the game, mentioning how this will be his first time ever missing the playoffs as an assistant or head coach; however, while Lue himself was disappointed, he did not believe his team should be.

"It’s a disappointed locker room, but those guys in there have nothing to hang their heads about… I know we didn’t make the playoffs, but considering everything that went on this year, I’m very proud of our guys," Lue said. With the hand they were dealt, even until the last day of the season, the Clippers gave it their all. That is largely due to the culture Ty Lue instilled, and the team truly bought in.

Lue and the Clippers will now turn their focus to next season, where they will have a healthy Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Norman Powell. This loss stings, but the future is bright.

