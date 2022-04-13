Skip to main content
Paul George Reacts to Patrick Beverley's Antics

Paul George Reacts to Patrick Beverley's Antics

LA Clippers star Paul George respects what Pat Bev does for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Getty Images

LA Clippers star Paul George respects what Pat Bev does for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley did what he does best in the play-in game vs. his former team, and that's make an impact with his energy. He does in several ways, many of which stem from his underrated basketball ability, but his energy and tenacity are always going to be on full display. With a trip to the playoffs on the line, Beverley was in peak form against the Clippers on Tuesday night.

As always, Beverley brought the antics for this game. Finding a way to be an irritant defensively, Beverley got what ended up being the game clinching steal on Reggie Jackson in the final minute. He was everywhere both defensively and on the glass, pulling down a game-high 11 rebounds. Always one of the best rebounding guards in the league, Beverley secured some clutch rebounds down the stretch that helped seal the win. After the game, LA Clippers star Paul George was asked about Beverley's energy.

"I love it. I miss it… It’s contagious. When he’s in that mode it ignites the team. It ignites the arena. You need energy guys like that," George said of Beverley's energy. He added that the Timberwolves play with much more confidence than they have in years prior, which is certainly a product of Beverley's culture changing persona. There was a level of respect that Paul George maintained for Beverley throughout the course of his interview, even despite their battle in this one.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Anthony Edwards Reveals Key to Beating Clippers

Paul George Reacts to Facing Patrick Beverley in Play-in

Paul George Reacts to Facing Timberwolves in Play-In

Lakers-LeBron
News

LeBron James Reacts to Clippers vs. Timberwolves Game

By Joey Linn48 minutes ago
1233457760.0
News

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Out vs. Timberwolves

By Joey LinnApr 11, 2022
1362980906.0
News

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report vs. Clippers

By Joey LinnApr 11, 2022
Anthony-Edwards-NBA
News

Anthony Edwards Reveals Key to Beating Clippers

By Joey LinnApr 11, 2022
USATSI_17879145_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Kawhi Leonard Playing 3 on 3 Basketball

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 11, 2022
USATSI_17449951_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Praises LA Clippers Roster

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-10 at 9.25.54 PM
News

Paul George Reacts to Facing Patrick Beverley in Play-In

By Joey LinnApr 11, 2022
USATSI_17615338_168390270_lowres
News

Updated Injury Report: LA Clippers vs. OKC Thunder

By Joey LinnApr 10, 2022