Paul George Reacts to Patrick Beverley's Antics

Patrick Beverley did what he does best in the play-in game vs. his former team, and that's make an impact with his energy. He does in several ways, many of which stem from his underrated basketball ability, but his energy and tenacity are always going to be on full display. With a trip to the playoffs on the line, Beverley was in peak form against the Clippers on Tuesday night.

As always, Beverley brought the antics for this game. Finding a way to be an irritant defensively, Beverley got what ended up being the game clinching steal on Reggie Jackson in the final minute. He was everywhere both defensively and on the glass, pulling down a game-high 11 rebounds. Always one of the best rebounding guards in the league, Beverley secured some clutch rebounds down the stretch that helped seal the win. After the game, LA Clippers star Paul George was asked about Beverley's energy.

"I love it. I miss it… It’s contagious. When he’s in that mode it ignites the team. It ignites the arena. You need energy guys like that," George said of Beverley's energy. He added that the Timberwolves play with much more confidence than they have in years prior, which is certainly a product of Beverley's culture changing persona. There was a level of respect that Paul George maintained for Beverley throughout the course of his interview, even despite their battle in this one.

