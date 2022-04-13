LeBron James Reacts to Clippers vs. Timberwolves Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves are heading to the NBA Playoffs. Having defeated the LA Clippers in the first play-in game, Minnesota will face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. It took an entire team effort, especially with Karl Anthony-Towns being a complete non-factor, but Minnesota got it done.

After the game, Patrick Beverley and the T-Wolves celebrated the playoff appearance with some visible emotion on the court. Beverley, who was dealt from the Clippers in the offseason, was absolutely ecstatic to defeat his former team on the way to the playoffs. While it is unclear exactly what he was referencing, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent out this Tweet during Minnesota's postgame celebration:

LeBron and the Lakers will of course not be participating in the NBA Playoffs, as they failed to even make the play-in tournament with their dreadful season. While that team prepares for what will likely be a transformative offseason, LeBron shared his immediate reaction to the Clippers vs. Timberwolves play-in game.

The Clippers will now host the winner of the San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans game at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night. The winner of that game will advance to play the Phoenix Suns. The Clippers certainly feel as if they missed an opportunity to face off with an inexperienced Grizzlies team; however, having pushed the Suns to six games last season in the Western Conference Finals without Kawhi Leonard, they will welcome that rematch as well should they earn it.

