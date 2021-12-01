LeBron James Expected to Miss Several Games, Including Matchup With Clippers

Few teams have been hit harder by injuries this season than the Los Angeles Lakers, and it looks as if their misfortunate will continue for at least several more games. It was announced on Tuesday evening that Lakers star LeBron James had entered health and safety protocols.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that LeBron is expected to miss several games, due to the NBA's policy that requires players who test positive for Covid-19 to be out a minimum of 10 days. The only possible exemption is if LeBron were to return two negative tests in a span of 24 hours.

Through 22 games, the Lakers are currently the Western Conference's 7th-seed with a record of 11-11. LeBron James has just played 11 games total this season, and the Lakers are 7-4 in those contests. LeBron is averaging 25.8 PPG, 6.8 APG, and 5.2 RPG on the season.

With this upcoming matchup against the Clippers, it looks as if both LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard will be sidelined. The "Battle of LA" has occurred with both teams at full-strength just a few times since Kawhi and LeBron arrived in LA, and it looks as if this matchup will again be without both star players.

Just one game separates seeds 4-10 in the Western Conferece, so the playoff picture is changing daily.

