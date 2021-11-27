Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Terance Mann Says There Isn’t a More ‘Lethal Weapon’ in the NBA Than Steph Curry
    Publish date:

    Terance Mann Says There Isn’t a More ‘Lethal Weapon’ in the NBA Than Steph Curry

    LA Clippers G/F Terance Mann had some high praise for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry
    Author:

    AP Photo/Tony Avelar

    LA Clippers G/F Terance Mann had some high praise for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry

    The LA Clippers are set to face off with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon, and Clippers G/F Terance Mann is already thinking about Steph Curry.

    When asked about this upcoming matchup against the Warriors at Saturday morning’s practice, Mann said, “I can’t see anyone who’s more of a lethal weapon than Steph Curry.” Mann’s assessment is the correct one, as Curry continues to prove that his mere existence is an offensive juggernaut. Surround Curry with any level of competence, and the results speak for themselves.

    The Golden State Warriors are currently off to a 17-2 start, which coincidentally puts them on track to finish 73-9. While that likely won’t happen again, this start from the Warriors is certainly no fluke. One could argue that they could easily be 19-0, with their two losses coming by just 5 total points. As everyone knows, the Warriors have also gotten off to this start without Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.

    Read More

    Through 19 games, Steph Curry is averaging 28.4 PPG, which leads the entire NBA. His per game plus/minus of +15.1 is on pace to break the NBA's all-time record. Steph's brilliance combined with solid roster contraction has Golden State back on top. The Warriors are back, and as Terance Mann emphasized, they’re led by the most lethal weapon in the entire NBA.

    Marcus Morris Says Refs Won't Let Him Breathe on Luka Doncic

    Mark Cuban Reacts to Staples Center Changing Its Name to Crypto.com Arena

    Marcus Morris on the Dallas Mavericks: 'We Beat Them All The Time'

    Clippers-Warriors-Basketball
    News

    Terance Mann Says There Isn’t a More ‘Lethal Weapon’ in the NBA Than Steph Curry

    49 seconds ago
    5a26e5513dbef4ae078ba1eb
    News

    LaVar Ball Wants LiAngelo Ball on the Clippers, Not The Lakers

    22 minutes ago
    usa_today_13468752.0
    News

    Injury Update: Zion Williamson Cleared For Full Basketball Activities

    23 hours ago
    fullsizeoutput_9f40
    News

    LA Clippers Take Care of Business, Defeat Detroit Pistons 107-96

    23 hours ago
    GettyImages-1312035373
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    Nov 26, 2021
    USATSI_17220359_168390270_lowres
    News

    Luke Doncic Reveals 'Special' Motivation Why He Returned Against Clippers

    Nov 25, 2021
    steph-curry-iso-120220
    News

    Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Steve Kerr's Rotation Patterns

    Nov 25, 2021
    AP_Pelicans_Timberwolves_Basketball
    News

    Injury Update: Patrick Beverley Not Expected to Miss Much Time

    Nov 25, 2021