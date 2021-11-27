Terance Mann Says There Isn’t a More ‘Lethal Weapon’ in the NBA Than Steph Curry

The LA Clippers are set to face off with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon, and Clippers G/F Terance Mann is already thinking about Steph Curry.

When asked about this upcoming matchup against the Warriors at Saturday morning’s practice, Mann said, “I can’t see anyone who’s more of a lethal weapon than Steph Curry.” Mann’s assessment is the correct one, as Curry continues to prove that his mere existence is an offensive juggernaut. Surround Curry with any level of competence, and the results speak for themselves.

The Golden State Warriors are currently off to a 17-2 start, which coincidentally puts them on track to finish 73-9. While that likely won’t happen again, this start from the Warriors is certainly no fluke. One could argue that they could easily be 19-0, with their two losses coming by just 5 total points. As everyone knows, the Warriors have also gotten off to this start without Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.

Through 19 games, Steph Curry is averaging 28.4 PPG, which leads the entire NBA. His per game plus/minus of +15.1 is on pace to break the NBA's all-time record. Steph's brilliance combined with solid roster contraction has Golden State back on top. The Warriors are back, and as Terance Mann emphasized, they’re led by the most lethal weapon in the entire NBA.

