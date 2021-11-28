Steph Curry Reveals Meaning Behind Technical Foul He Gave Referee

During the 4th quarter of Sunday's win over the Clippers, Steph Curry received a technical foul for yelling at an official following what should have been a foul call and free throws for Steph. From that moment forward, he took over the game. Curry finished with 33 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 7 threes, and 6 steals on 53.8% from the field. He became the first player in NBA history to put up that stat line or better in a regular season game.

After one of Steph's threes in the corner that provoked a timeout from Ty Lue, Curry seemed to direct a technical foul symbol towards the referee that gave him a technical foul earlier in that quarter. When asked postgame about what that gesture was, Curry laughed and said "You can decide. It's open for interpretation." Curry added that "It's nice when I can get going, especially from three."

The Golden State Warriors are now 18-2, and sit atop the NBA. Curry is the early-season frontrunner for MVP, and this recent performance certainly bolsters his case. The Clippers did their best to contain him, but that no-call in the 4th quarter was the added motivation he needed to end this game early.

The Warriors will now play two huge games against the Pheonix Suns, who have won 15-straight games and sit right behind Golden State in the Western Conference standings.

