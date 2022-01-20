Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum Out Against Denver Nuggets

The LA Clippers face the Denver Nuggets in an incredibly important game tonight, but they're going to be missing some incredibly important players.

When the morning began, the Clippers were already going to be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Jay Scrubb, Keon Johnson, and Jason Preston. Unfortunately for LA, they're suddenly going to be without both Marcus Morris (personal reasons) and Nicolas Batum (health & safety protocols) as well now.

One good piece of news is that Luke Kennard will now be available again for the team. Kennard hasn't played with the Clippers since December 31, missing nine straight games. Coming back against a team that plays in high-altitude like the Denver Nuggets is going to be an incredibly tough test for Luke Kennard.

The Nuggets will be shorthanded themselves, as they've been all season. They'll be playing without Michael Porter Jr, Jamal Murray, Vlatko Cancar, JaMychal Green, Bryn Forbes, and potentially Austin Rivers. The one saving grace for the Nuggets all season has been the fact that they still have Nikola Jokic - the reigning MVP. As long as the Denver Nuggets have Nikola Jokic, they'll always have a chance to win, no matter how shorthanded.

Both the Clippers and Nuggets are incredibly shorthanded and are in desperate need of some wins, as the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves are starting to gain momentum.

