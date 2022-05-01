Marcus Morris Shows Support For Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner may not be the most talked about player in sports, but she should be.

Griner was detained by Russia in February on allegations that she was carrying hashish oil. Since then, she has yet to be released - a whole three months later. This is in the middle of an incredibly critical relationship period between the United States and Russia, one that's reached all-time lows since the Cold War.

While many seem to have forgotten her situation since the NBA Playoffs started, Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas certainly have not.

"Praying for Britney Griner and her family!!!," Isaiah Thomas said on Twitter.

Once Thomas made his statement of concern, Marcus Morris immediately echoed him.

"Man I hope Britney Griner is ok," Marcus Morris said on Twitter. That s**t is not a game! Praying for her."

Very little has been heard from Griner since she was detained, but there have been voices of concern constantly echoed since February. This isn't a small-time basketball player getting detained either, she's one of the greatest female players in the WNBA.

Griner is a WNBA Champion, 7x WNBA All-Star, 2x WNBA Scoring Champion, 8x WNBA Blocks Leader, 3x WNBA First Team, 3x WNBA Second Team, 2x WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, 3x WNBA All-Defensive First Team, WNBA 25th Anniversary Team, and a 3x Russian National League Champion.

Simply put, Brittney Griner has had a Hall of Fame career and deserves better.

