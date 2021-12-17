NBA Players React to Lakers Signing Isaiah Thomas

Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas is signing a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers
    After dropping 42 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds in a G-League game, former NBA All-Star and MVP candidate Isaiah Thomas is signing a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. The news was announced on Thursday by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

    While it is unclear whether the Lakers have any plans to keep Thomas beyond his initial 10-day contract, it does seem likely that he will get some playing time over these next 10 days. The Lakers announced on Thursday that they now have five players in the league's health and safety protocols, with Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley recently joining Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard in Covid protocols. Malik Monk was initially in the group before testing out of protocols.

    Popular amongst his peers, several NBA players passed along their congratulations to Isaiah Thomas for getting another shot in the league:

    Thomas last played for the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2020-21 season, but appeared in just three games. This will be his second stint with the Lakers, after Thomas appeared in 17 games for the franchise in the 2017-18 season. In his first stint with the Lakers, Thomas averaged 15.6 PPG in 26.8 minutes per contest.

    At his peak, Isaiah Thomas was one of the best offensive players in the NBA. Finishing 5th in MVP voting during the 2016-17 season, Thomas averaged 28.9 PPG on 46/38/91 shooting splits. The Lakers are signing him in hopes that he can bring some offensive production to their team while they await the return of their players in Covid protocols.

