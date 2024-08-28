NBA Trade Idea Sends Unhappy Clippers Veteran to Houston Rockets
The LA Clippers have made some moves after unexpectedly losing Paul George, but the team still feels like they have more to make. One of those is figuring out a way to trade veteran player P.J. Tucker.
In a trade idea proposed by Brett Siegel of Clutchpoints, one scenario has Tucker going to the Houston Rockets in a multi-team trade.
Clippers receive: F Dorian Finney-Smith
Nets receive: G Bones Hyland, C Jock Landale, LAC 2030 1st Round Pick (Unprotected)
Rockets receive: F P.J. Tucker
In this scenario, the Clippers would receive a fantastic two-way player in Dorian Finney-Smith, while also giving up two players that wanted more playing time in Bones Hyland and P.J. Tucker. However, LA would also have to give up a first-round pick, which is something they'll likely be hesitant to do.
The Brooklyn Nets would be giving up Dorian Finney-Smith who they've been highly coveting but will receive a great piece in Bones Hyland. In all likelihood, the Nets could probably hold out Smith for a higher package with more draft picks.
The Houston Rockets would essentially be giving up Jock Landale for P.J. Tucker. It's hard to see why the Rockets would want Tucker's $11 million contract salary. They'd essentially be adding an extra $3 million in salary after adding Tucker.
It remains to be seen whether or not the Clippers will make any more moves before the season starts, but one would have to imagine they're still trying to move Tucker.
