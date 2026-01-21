Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic Will Be Lucky to Survive Trade Deadline

With only two weeks left before the February 5 trade deadline, the rumor mill is working overtime. A day doesn't go by without a new trade rumor emerging around the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite the trade buzz getting louder, there isn't a very strong indication for what Lawrence Frank & Co. are planning. The team is playing much better and is all the way up to a play-in spot in the Western Conference. This rules out the Clippers as sellers at the deadline, but how aggressively they are going to pursue upgrades remains to be seen.

One trade that is obviously going to happen involves Chris Paul. He is no longer with the team, and it's only a matter of time before the Clippers find him a new home. After CP3, the most obvious trade candidate for LA is Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Bogdan Bogdanovic's Time With the Clippers May Be Numbered

The veteran shooting guard makes $16 million this season and has a team option for the same amount for next season. Considering how unavailable he has been and how poorly he has played when available, it's safe to assume that option will not be exercised, making Bogdanovic a free agent in the offseason. This means that the Clippers have a $16 million expiring salary on their hands that is tied to a player who isn't contributing to the team.

Bogdanovic hasn't played since December 26 as he is managing the hamstring injury he suffered earlier in the season. He has dealt with injuries last season as well, forcing him to miss 28 games. He suited up for 16 games this season and is averaging career lows across the board, including points per game (8.0), usage rate (17.8%), and efficiency (51.1% True Shooting). At age 33, it's unrealistic for the Clippers to expect Bogdanovic to make an impact upon his return from injury.

This makes him the ideal trade chip if the Clippers want to add a difference-maker at the deadline. The Clippers can trade up to two first-round picks, their 2030 and 2032 selections, at the deadline. By attaching these picks to Bogdanovic's salary, the Clippers can acquire a starting-caliber player. This player would need to be able to shoot and defend at a solid level. With James Harden and Kawhi Leonard playing well, the Clippers don't need much shot creation and playmaking, but a player who thrives off the ball, like a prime Bogdan Bogdanovic, is exactly what the Clippers need.

The Clippers can also add John Collins and his expiring $26.5 million salary in a trade to target a max-contract player. The problem there is the fact that Collins plays an important role for this team as one of the two true power forwards on the roster. Plus, the organization is obviously high on Collins after trading Norman Powell for him in the offseason.

This makes a trade involving only Bogdanovic a more plausible option for the Clippers. At this point, it's safe to assume that it would be a big surprise if the Serbian sharpshooter is still in LA on February 6.

