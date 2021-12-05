New Photo of BTS Superstar Suga at LA Clippers Game

BTS has finally finished their Los Angeles tour, so I wanted to finally reveal a photo someone grabbed of BTS' Suga at an LA Clippers game during his stay.

The day Suga attended a Clippers game was actually the last home game that the Clippers have won. The Clippers are 0-3 at home since then, with losses to the: Golden State Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans, and Sacramento Kings. Despite defeating the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, the Clippers remain an incredibly questionable team.

The Clippers' offense has been legitimately awful all season, and they've failed to score 100 points in 1/3 of their games this season. The team is 2-6 when failing to score 100 points, and a big portion of those losses are against poor defensive teams, such as the: Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, and Dallas Mavericks.

Suga is a known basketball fan, and it'll be interesting to see if he or BTS makes another appearance during their next stay in Los Angeles. The band's choreography team also attended a later Clipper game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

BTS' Choreography team taken by Farbod Esnaashari

With the way that the Clippers are playing, they'll need all the help they can get - whether it be a good luck charm or some other positive superstitions. While the Lakers have the Bibigo partnership, it truly does seem like the Clippers have become a destination among K-POP stars.

