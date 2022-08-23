New Photos of Kawhi Leonard Revealed

There has not been a clear confirmation of whether or not Kawhi Leonard is starting the season available for the LA Clippers. However, the team has been ramping up more and more photos of Kawhi playing inside of a gym - hinting that a return may be soon.

From everything we've heard about Kawhi Leonard in reports, videos, and statements, he looks good. Paul George claimed that he looked mid-season form, his trainer Clint Parks stated that he looks great, and Reggie Jackson echoed similar sentiments. At this point, we've reached a point where it's just a matter of seeing Kawhi Leonard play basketball on the court. There were reports that he'd play in a preseason game, so hopefully, that moment will come in early October.

While we're very close to the NBA season starting, it's still hard to believe that the LA Clippers don't have any moves left to make. The team still has one roster spot left available and still needs to fill their backup center position. Perhaps, we could see the moves start trickling down once the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell situations start settling down. That statement made for the Clippers also applies to the Lakers (their opening night opponent). The countdown is ticking, and the anticipation for the 2022-23 NBA season is palpable.

Related Articles

Clippers Player: Steph Curry is Top-10 All-Time

Exclusive: Austin Reaves Opens up About Clippers vs. Lakers Rivalry

Norman Powell Opens up About Playing With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George