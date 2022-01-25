Nicolas Batum Gives Update on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's Injuries

No one knows the exact date of when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will potentially return, but Nicolas Batum gave some clarity in a recent interview with First Team.

Batum conducted an over two-hour Twitch interview with First Team, where one topic was the potential returns of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

AllClippers reached out to multiple French translators to give a rough translation of what Batum said about Kawhi and Paul George.

"We hope that after the All-Star break or early March they will come back," Batum said. "Before leaving for the trip Tuesday morning, I went to do my covid test and went to the gym, and I saw Kawhi sweating, working out. He’s trying to come back, I don’t know if it will be this year, I am hoping so but I don’t know. If we get them in the next six weeks (a whole month before the playoffs)... We have a base of players around them who have a good level."

In addition to this, Batum also mentioned that Kawhi Leonard is training with the ball, but with no opposition in front of him.

While none of this is exactly groundbreaking news, it gives some clarity on where the Clippers stand with both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Their season has basically come down to a post-All-Star break / early March return, or bust. Unfortunately for the Clippers, they don't have their draft pick this season, so pushing for the playoffs will be their best option.

As far back as September, sources told AllClippers that Kawhi Leonard's most optimistic scenario for a return was in March after the All-Star break. So from that standpoint, he is still very on track. The biggest question mark in all of this will be the return of Paul George. It's a fair assumption to believe there's a decent chance there will be no reason to rush Kawhi Leonard back if Paul George doesn't return.

