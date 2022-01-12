Skip to main content
Nikola Jokic Reacts to Blowing 25 Point Lead Against Clippers

The Nuggets couldn't believe they lost to the Clippers.

The LA Clippers had one of the most improbable wins ever against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. The Clippers only scored 28 points in the first half, were down 25 points, and were outrebounded by 25 - somehow it didn't matter.

No team in the last 20 years has come back from a 25+ point deficit while scoring under 90 points, but somehow the Clippers became the first. Needless to say, the results shocked the Denver Nuggets.

“Losses like this keep me awake for weeks," Nuggets head coach Mike Malone said. "I think today’s NBA player, they’re worrying about where they’re going out tonight."

If there's one player who didn't forget about the loss, it was Nikola Jokic. Regardless, it might be best for him to forget about it.

“I don’t know," Jokic said. "Some guys maybe already forgot. Who knows. Maybe that’s the best thing to do."

Tuesday's game was an incredibly important game for the LA Clippers to win. They're likely going to be neck-and-neck in the standings with the Denver Nuggets throughout the season, and the tiebreaker will be important. Not only that, but the win also positioned the Clippers to be back over .500, and be only two games back from the 5th seed.

The Clippers have a very winnable game coming up on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. However, the Clippers have somehow lost 4 straight against the Pelicans, so they better be prepared to not have a trap game - especially because they can't afford it.

