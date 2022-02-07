Norman Powell and Robert Covington React to Clippers Debut

The LA Clippers fell to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night, but they got two solid performances from new arrivals Norman Powell and Robert Covington. Powell was especially impressive, putting up 28 points in just 24 minutes off the bench. Covington added 13 points of his own off the bench, making solid contributions on both ends.

After the game, Powell said, "I can fit perfectly here with PG and Kawhi." Covington also expressed his excitement about his fit alongside the Clippers' two stars, stating that "It’s gonna be scary defensively." The excitement of these two was not exclusively tied to the eventual returns of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, with both players expressing their affinity for the current roster.

"I train to be one of the best. I want to be in the position PG and Kawhi are at. I wanna be an All-Star," Norman Powell said when asked about his ability to lead this team while Leonard and George are out. "We have something really good here… We’ll hopefully bring a championship here," Powell added.

Covington also complimented this current Clippers team, confirming that he followed their big comebacks on social media, joking that they like to make it challenging for themselves. While Covington was excited to come to Los Angeles alongside Powell, he did state that coming over in a trade with a former teammate does not necessarily make the process easier. Because each team utilizes players differently, Covington said his focus is on finding his role with the Clippers, whatever that may be.

After a mini two-game home-stand, the Clippers will now head on the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

