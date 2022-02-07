Skip to main content
Norman Powell and Robert Covington React to Clippers Debut

Norman Powell and Robert Covington React to Clippers Debut

Norman Powell and Robert Covington are looking forward to joining Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Norman Powell and Robert Covington are looking forward to joining Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

The LA Clippers fell to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night, but they got two solid performances from new arrivals Norman Powell and Robert Covington. Powell was especially impressive, putting up 28 points in just 24 minutes off the bench. Covington added 13 points of his own off the bench, making solid contributions on both ends.

After the game, Powell said, "I can fit perfectly here with PG and Kawhi." Covington also expressed his excitement about his fit alongside the Clippers' two stars, stating that "It’s gonna be scary defensively." The excitement of these two was not exclusively tied to the eventual returns of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, with both players expressing their affinity for the current roster.

"I train to be one of the best. I want to be in the position PG and Kawhi are at. I wanna be an All-Star," Norman Powell said when asked about his ability to lead this team while Leonard and George are out. "We have something really good here… We’ll hopefully bring a championship here," Powell added.

Read More

Covington also complimented this current Clippers team, confirming that he followed their big comebacks on social media, joking that they like to make it challenging for themselves. While Covington was excited to come to Los Angeles alongside Powell, he did state that coming over in a trade with a former teammate does not necessarily make the process easier. Because each team utilizes players differently, Covington said his focus is on finding his role with the Clippers, whatever that may be.

After a mini two-game home-stand, the Clippers will now head on the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Report: Uncertainty Surrounds Paul George's Elbow Injury

Report: Clippers Haven't Closed Door Yet on Kawhi Leonard Return

Norman Powell Reacts to Clippers Trade

1238254265.0
News

Norman Powell and Robert Covington React to Clippers Debut

just now
USATSI_17632746_168390270_lowres
News

Norman Powell Didn't Expect Blazers to Trade him

4 minutes ago
1238254265.0
News

Giannis Dominates, Bucks Defeat Clippers 137-113

1 hour ago
kyrie-irving-nets-absence-capitol-hill
News

Kyrie Irving Reacts to James Harden Trade Rumors

5 hours ago
USATSI_17608921_168390270_lowres
News

Norman Powell and Robert Covington Available for Clippers Against Bucks

8 hours ago
mops84hrtyr5wre9oybh
News

Markieff Morris Gives Update on Injury Caused by Nikola Jokic

Feb 5, 2022
1309974474.0
News

Injury Update: Steve Kerr Says James Wiseman Could Return For Playoffs

Feb 5, 2022
e3c58f06-98cb-4d1a-99c3-0b2baa96293c_1140x641
News

Norman Powell and Robert Covington Make First Statements Following Clippers Trade

Feb 5, 2022