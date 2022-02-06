Norman Powell and Robert Covington Available for Clippers Against Bucks

The LA Clippers are facing the defending champions today and it seems like they'll be getting some much-needed backup.

As of right now, both of their newly acquired players in Norman Powell and Robert Covington are not listed on the injury report - meaning that they are expected to be available. Unless something changes a few hours before tipoff, both players should be active and good to go.

Ivica Zubac remains questionable with a sore calf that's already kept him out for two games since the Pacers game.

The Milwaukee Bucks have yet to submit their injury report, but nearly all of their key players were available against the Portland Trail Blazers last night. The only two missing were George Hill (neck) and Brook Lopez (back).

If the Clippers were able to somehow pull off a victory against the defending champions, they'd finally be over .500 with a 28-27 record. The Clippers have not been over .500 since January 1, when they defeated the Brooklyn Nets and had a 19-18 record.

These next six games are going to be absolutely brutal for the Clippers, where they won't be the favorites in any of them; any win will be a good win. Here are the Clippers' next six games: Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and the Phoenix Suns.

This make-or-break portion of the Clippers' schedule begins today, against the defending champions at 6 pm PST.

