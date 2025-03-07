Official LA Clippers vs New York Knicks Injury Report
After a very unexpected win against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, the LA Clippers have a chance to go on their first winning streak since the NBA All-Star break against the New York Knicks on Friday night.
The Clippers will remain shorthanded as they face the Knicks, but New York will be on the second night of a back-to-back fresh off facing the Los Angeles Lakers in an overtime game.
The Los Angeles Clippers have three players listed on their injury report: Norman Powell, Ben Simmons, and Cam Christie.
Norman Powell is out with right hamstring soreness. He will be re-evaluated after 10 days.
Ben Simmons is out due to left knee injury management, and Cam Christie is out due to a G League assignment. Kawhi Leonard and Derrick Jones Jr. are now both off of the injury report and are listed as available.
The New York Knicks have seven players listed on their injury report: Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, Pacome Dadiet, Ariel Hukporti, Tyler Kolek, and Kevin McCullar Jr.
Jalen Brunson is out with a right ankle sprain that he suffered against the Lakers.
Mitchell Robinson is out with left ankle surgery injury recovery, Precious Achiuwa is questionable with left hamstring tightness, Pacome Dadiet is questionable due to a G League assignment, Ariel Hukporti is out with left knee meniscus surgery, Tyler Kolek is questionable with a G League assignment, and Kevin McCullar Jr. is out with a G League two-way.
The LA Clippers face off against the New York Knicks at 10:30 p.m. EST on Friday.
