Patrick Beverley Comments on Relationship With LeBron James

While many have bought into the narrative that LeBron James and Patrick Beverley dislike each other, a recent Instagram comment from Beverley indicates otherwise. Under an Instagram post from House of Highlights, that showed LeBron and Pat Bev having a friendly pregame conversation, Beverley commented, "That's big bro."

LeBron James and Patrick Beverley have had some entertaining battles since the two arrived in Los Angeles, but as is the case with many players in the NBA, that competitive animosity only exists on the court. Many of these players who seemingly cannot stand each other on the court, are actually close friends off the court. That is the case with LeBron James and Patrick Beverley.

LeBron and Pat Bev have faced off 14 times in their careers, with Beverley winning 8 of those 14 contests. Four of those matchups came during the 2019-20 season, when many hoped for a Lakers vs. Clippers Western Conference Finals. It of course never happened, with the Clippers blowing a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the Conference Semi-Finals, so fans were deprived of what should have been several fun playoff moments between Beverley and James.

With Beverley now a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, he is looking to help his team make the playoffs. For LeBron, his aspirations are of course another championship in LA, but injuries and a lack of continuity have seen the Lakers hover around .500 for most of the season.

In their last matchup against one another, Beverley hit a step-back three over James, and let him hear about it after the timeout. LeBron ultimately got the win, creating some separation between the Lakers and T-Wolves in the standings.

Despite their back-and-forth battles on the court, mutual respect exists between LeBron James and Patrick Beverley, and that was shown by Pat Bev in a recent Instagram comment.

