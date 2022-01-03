Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Nikola Jokic Calls Steph Curry Most Impressive Player in NBA
    Nikola Jokic Calls Steph Curry Most Impressive Player in NBA

    Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic shared some high praise for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry
    Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic shared some high praise for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry

    From one MVP to another, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic shared some high praise for Steph Curry. In a recent interview for Arena Sport TV, Jokic was asked who he thinks the league's most impressive player is, and his answer was Steph Curry.

    On who the NBA's most impressive player is, Jokic said, "For sure it's Steph Curry. I say that to pretty much everyone. If you don't like watching him play, you probably don't like watching basketball as a sport altogether. He plays in such a lucid way, I sometimes catch myself thinking: 'Look at what this guy is doing', but my God, his shots just keep falling. He pulls up from such distances, I feel like my shots wouldn't even reach from that far away."

    Both Nikola Jokic and Steph Curry are amongst the NBA's short list of MVP favorites at this point in the season, and both players have already won the award before. Jokic took home MVP last season, while Curry won it consecutively in 2015 and 2016. Whenever two players reach the heights that Curry and Jokic have, it is always fun to see the admiration that exists between them.

    Steph Curry is currently averaging 27.7 PPG, 6.0 APG, and 5.3 RPG for the best team in the NBA, certainly placing him right at the top of that MVP discussion. While there is still a lot of basketball to be played before someone is given that award, Nikola Jokic is certain who the league's most impressive player is.

