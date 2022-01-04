Skip to main content
    Anthony Edwards Says Timberwolves Wanted to Beat Clippers For Patrick Beverley
    Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards said his team was playing for Pat Bev
    NBAE via Getty Images

    The Minnesota Timberwolves finally got a win against the LA Clippers on Monday night, and after the game, T-Wolves star Anthony Edwards revealed some extra motivation that his team had. With Patrick Beverley being traded from the Clippers to the Timberwolves this offseason, Edwards said that the Timberwolves are playing for Pat each time they face the Clippers.

    Patrick Beverley also seemed to approach this game with some extra motivation, and while he plays hard no matter who the opponent is, he made a concerted effort to show off his playmaking ability in this one. After racking up 12 assists, Beverley said, "I wanted to come out here and pass the ball. One of the reasons the Clippers was always looking for another guard, cuz they said I wasn't a playmaker, so I wanted to set the tone with that tonight."

    Beverley also stated that he felt under-appreciated at times in LA, stating that "[What I do] is kinda overlooked. Especially when you have people like Kawhi and PG, who take a lot of credit for everything, but it's always when I go to the other team, that's when you see my work, and how the team is now. What I do is very under-appreciated."

    While Beverley may not have gotten the credit he deserved in LA from the mainstream media, the fanbase certainly appreciated what he brought each night, and will for a long time.

