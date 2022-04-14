Patrick Beverley Explains Celebration Against Clippers

Patrick Beverley had the entire NBA world talking about him on Tuesday when he had a very over-the-top celebration after defeating the Clippers in the play-in tournament - jumping on the scorer's table.

For Beverley, it wasn't just about making the playoffs, it was about calling his shots and also getting revenge against the team that didn't want him anymore. It was a moment that made people realize just what kind of impact he has on teams. The Wolves could have completely folded when they were down 10 points and Karl Anthony-Towns fouled out, instead, they rose to the occasion while the Clippers were the ones who folded.

What makes the celebration even funnier, is that he apparently planned it the night before. Beverley spoke on ESPN, where he discussed his celebration against the Clippers.

"The night before," Beverley said. "Just had to get to where we need to get to. I know some people they speak about class and everything, these are the same people two years ago, when everyone was throwing up the fists for George Floyd. To bring some love to a state and a city that's been hurting for a couple of years, pandemic, we deserve this moment."

If there was a player who was going to get emotional about beating the Clippers, it was Patrick Beverley. Nothing about his celebration should surprise fans, and they should know how much it meant to him.

