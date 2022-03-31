Skip to main content
Paul George Credits Kobe Bryant as Inspiration For Injury Return

Paul George Credits Kobe Bryant as Inspiration For Injury Return

LA Clippers star Paul George cited Lakers legend Kobe Bryant as his inspiration for returning from injury

via @ygtrece / Instagram

LA Clippers star Paul George cited Lakers legend Kobe Bryant as his inspiration for returning from injury

LA Clippers star Paul George made a big return from injury on Tuesday night, putting up 34 points in the comeback win over Utah. His performance was inspiring, but so was his desire to return. With just a couple weeks left in the season, Ty Lue said after the game that George had every excuse to just continue his rehab and wait until next season to make his return. For his teammates, the fans, and Kobe Bryant, Paul George had other plans.

During his on-court interview after the game, George said, "Having an idol like Kobe Bryant who plays through stuff like this… when I finish I wanna look at my career and say I gave everything I had." Paul George and Kobe Bryant had a close personal relationship, as the two worked out together during PG's rise to stardom. George has frequently cited Kobe as his favorite player growing up, and he truly leaned into that inspiration when fighting to return from injury this season.

George also listed his teammates as motivation to return, saying that "It was a lot on Mook’s shoulders, it was a lot on Reggie’s shoulders, Nico, Zu… that’s really where the motivation and determination to come back comes from." Between Kobe's inspiration and a desire to return for his teammates, there was never a doubt in Paul George's mind that he would be back on the court this year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The LA Clippers are likely going to finish 8th in the Western Conference, which gives them an opportunity to make the playoffs through the play-in tournament. Should they do so, and should Paul George maintain this level of play, there isn't a team atop the Western Conference that would be pleased to draw them as a first-round opponent.

Ty Lue Reveals Why Lakers Job Fell Through

Paul George Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Patrick Beverley Reveals Heartwarming Text Message With Daughter

clippers-tyronn-lue
News

Shaq Votes Ty Lue for Coach of the Year

By Joey Linn13 minutes ago
mitchell-scores-45-points-as-jazz-game-1-clippers
News

Donovan Mitchell Voices Frustration With Jazz's Loss to Clippers

By Joey Linn10 hours ago
USATSI_17988976_168390270_lowres
News

Paul George Reveals He Initially Considered Surgery on Elbow

By Farbod Esnaashari18 hours ago
paul-george-drives-vs-jazz-cropped-1568x882
News

Paul George Reacts to Big Game in Return

By Joey Linn19 hours ago
USATSI_17687496_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Norman Powell Could Return in 7-10 Days

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 29, 2022
hi-res-3fbf82f43289b14a64e4a6b06ce6c5e7_crop_north
News

Ty Lue Reveals Why Lakers Job Fell Through

By Joey LinnMar 29, 2022
USATSI_17293678_168390270_lowres
News

Paul George Officially Listed as Questionable Against Jazz

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 28, 2022
GettyImages-1237435457-e1642040194643
News

Paul George Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

By Joey LinnMar 28, 2022