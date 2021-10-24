    • October 24, 2021
    Paul George Happy With Clippers Effort, but not Results: 'We Gotta Win Games'

    Paul George has one goal in mind - win
    The Clippers have shown tremendous fight in their first two games of the season, but they haven't gotten the results they've wanted. An 0-2 start to the season is something every team wants to avoid, especially Paul George.

    "I'm happy we fought, but that can't be who we are - just be happy that we play hard," Paul George said. "We gotta do our job, we gotta win games."

    If there's anyone that's been doing his job for the Clippers during these first two games, it's Paul George. Paul George's numbers through the first two games of the season have been absolutely tremendous:

    35.0 PP, 10.5 RPG, 5.0 APG, 2.0 SPG, 60% FG, and 43% 3FG.

    Unfortunately for Paul George and the Clippers, those numbers haven't resulted in wins. The team has been incredibly slow in transition defense and hasn't quite shot well from deep. 

    “I think still the emphasis needs to be 'get back'," George said. "Especially with these fast teams, we just got to get back I think we’re still getting out of preseason mode. We got to start to find our way and figure it out. You know, the season starts from here, so we just got to dial in on that and getting back and getting matched up and getting our defense set."

    Fortunately for the Clippers, there are 80 more games to figure out their problems. It's never a good thing to waste masterclass Paul George performances, but they have more than enough time to redeem themselves.

    Paul George Blasts Referees After Clippers Lose to Warriors

    Kawhi Leonard Selected to NBA's Top-75 List

    Paul George Reveals Personal Goal For 2021-22 Season

