Photo: Paul George Joins Aaron Rodgers and Von Miller

The NBA world hasn't seen Paul George since he contracted COVID-19 after facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-in tournament game. It looks like he's finally appeared, and with some friends.

Paul George joined the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and the Buffalo Bills' Von Miller in what looks to be a practice facility to take a photo opp. Even though it's something as simple as a photo, it's a good sign to note because George was symptomatic with COVID-19. Fans can rest a bit easier knowing that George has recovered to the point where he's left isolation and with other athletes again.

The shorthanded LA Clippers ultimately lost against the New Orleans Pelicans after Paul George tested positive for COVID-19. It was the story of their season wrapped into a nutshell, with one unexpected incident after another taking out the best players on their team.

The Clippers are poised to make a bit more noise in the 2022-23 NBA season, but they still need the benefit of good health. If the team can figure out a way to stay healthy throughout the majority of the season, it's very easy to consider the Clippers a top 3 team in the NBA and a championship favorite. Until then, fans just need to have their fingers crossed that no more freak accidents happen.

