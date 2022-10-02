Skip to main content
Paul George Knows Clippers Championship Window is Closing

Paul George knows how important this season is for the LA Clippers.

The 2022-23 NBA season is arguably going to be the most important season in LA Clippers' history. On paper, this is going to be the greatest team the Clippers have ever constructed. Paul George himself knows the significance of this season.

"I'm more focused than I've ever been," Paul George said on ESPN. "I mean, you talked about locked in, I am locked into this year. I'm prepared and understand what the assignment is this year... Winning it all, being the last team standing, and becoming a champion. That window is shrinking, and not a lot of teams can say before a season starts that they have a chance to win it. I don't want to miss out on that chance."

Paul George isn't telling any lies when he talks about the Clippers being deep enough to win a championship, and when he talks about the window shrinking. Paul George is 32 years old and Kawhi Leonard is 31 years old, while that's not a death sentence in the NBA, it's very clear that they both can't play full NBA seasons anymore due to injury. Once the injuries start happening, the window starts shrinking, and that's something Paul George is very apparent of.

The LA Clippers begin their potential championship journey on October 20, against their locker room rival the Los Angeles Lakers. While winning that game would be nice, the biggest objective for the Clippers is to stay healthy into the playoffs.

