VIDEO: Paul George Practicing For First Time Since December

Paul George is gearing up for a return.

Paul George practiced for the very first time with the Clippers since the month of December. It's a fantastic measurement towards gearing up for a return before the playoffs.

There were bits and pieces of the practice posted by the LA Clippers social media account.

The team purposefully hid some of the most action-packed moments of the practice but gave glimpses through photos and short videos. While George remains out against the Sixers, it's clear that he's trending towards the direction of a return this season - it's just a matter of when (as long as there are no setbacks).

There was a shootaround a day after practice, where George was again seen participating. OC Register reporter Mirjam Swanson captured a short video of George taking part in the shootaround.

If the Clippers want to make it out of the play-in, they'll likely need both Paul George and Norman Powell back. The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the best teams in basketball since the All-Star break, and the Denver Nuggets still have Nikola Jokic. George hasn't played a game since December 22; he's only played in 26 games this season. Given that short amount of time, it'll be tough to say exactly how much time Paul George needs in order to get somewhat acclimated to the team.

The LA Clippers face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 pm PT tonight. It'll be the final match of the season after the Clippers had a monstrous 24 point comeback against the Sixers in January.

