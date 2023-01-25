Paul George Reacts to LeBron James' Huge Performance vs Clippers

If there are two players who know what it's like to battle LeBron James, it's Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. LeBron certainly put up a battle against the Clippers on Tuesday night against both of them, when he put up 46 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists on 16/29 FGs.

After the game, George was asked about the rally LeBron James put together in the fourth quarter when he pushed a 23-point Clipper lead into a 10-point lead.

"It was scary," Paul George said. "I've seen that look in Bron. There was a moment where he had that look."

While LeBron James had a monster performance against the Clippers, only two other Lakers players scored in double digits on the team. LeBron shot 9/14 from three against the Clippers, but the rest of the team shot 7/26 from deep. It was part of the strategy that Clippers' head coach Ty Lue strategically implemented against the Lakers.

"We tried to take everyone else out and let Bron go 1-on-1," Ty Lue said of LeBron James' performance.

The end result was LeBron tallying up 46 points, but the Lakers lost to the Clippers by 18 points. There wasn't a single moment where the Lakers had the lead against the Clippers, and they were down by double digits for nearly most of the game.

The Clippers may not have stopped LeBron James, but they stopped the Lakers convincingly.

Related Articles

Report: LA Clippers Interested in Kyle Lowry Trade

Kawhi Leonard Gives Incredible Answer About Recent Dominance

Doc Rivers Reveals True Feelings on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For Paul George Trade