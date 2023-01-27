Paul George Reveals What 'Saved' the Clippers During Rough Stretch

The LA Clippers won their fourth-straight game on Thursday night, defeating the San Antonio Spurs by a final score of 138-100. It was the type of dominant performance that the Clippers expected to have on a regular basis entering the season, but things have not always gone that way so far this year.

With injuries and poor play being the story for much of this Clippers season, there has been very little championship buzz like there was all summer. Touted as championship favorites by many outlets, the Clippers played an incredibly disappointing first half of the season, which was capped off by a six-game losing streak.

While a a lot of teams would fold during a stretch like this, especially hopeful contenders, the Clippers did not. This was confirmed by Paul George after Thursday’s win when he was asked how the team has turned things around over the last week.

“The locker room never folded,” George said. “Everyone was confident. There was no chirping. That saved us.”

According to Paul George, the Clippers never once chirped at each other during that rough stretch, which really helped pull them out of it. This group has stuck together through wins and losses, which gives some reason for optimism that this recent play is sustainable.

The Clippers will look to take their recent momentum on the road for what will be a very tough trip.

Related Articles

Report: LA Clippers Interested in Kyle Lowry Trade

Kawhi Leonard Gives Incredible Answer About Recent Dominance

Doc Rivers Reveals True Feelings on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For Paul George Trade