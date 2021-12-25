Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    Paul George Tears Ligament in Elbow, Out At Least 3-4 Weeks
    The LA Clippers will be without both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for a while.

    The hits just keep on coming for the LA Clippers. The team has officially announced in a press release that Paul George has torn a ligament in his elbow.

    Here is the exact wording in the press release: "Paul George suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. George will rest and be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks, at which point next steps will be determined."

    The LA Clippers will already be without Kawhi Leonard for an undetermined period of time, with the most optimistic hopes of a return being in March-April, but now they'll be missing Paul George for at least 3-4 weeks. 

    The team is also currently getting hit by a small COVID outbreak with both Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson being placed in health & safety protocols. In addition, Luke Kennard also missed the last game with a sore right hip.

    Paul George previously missed five games due to his elbow sprain and only just returned on December 20 to play two games - it seems that the injury was far worse than what originally appeared. Throughout the season, he was absolutely carrying the LA Clippers, averaging: 24.7 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 5.5 APG, 2.0 SPG, on 42/32/88 shooting.

    This couldn't have come at a worse time for the Clippers, as they have a very brutal schedule coming up and are already shorthanded with a five games in seven nights stretch coming up.

