Paul George Tells Patrick Beverley 'It's Never Too Late' to Rejoin Clippers

Paul George and Patrick Beverley still have love for each other.

Even though Paul George and Patrick Beverley aren't teammates anymore, they still have nothing but love for each other.

Paul George posted a photo of himself working out with the Clippers on Instagram, and Patrick Beverley responded with a hilarious comment. "Shit b crazzy," Beverley said. "I use to get invites to things like this. I guess now only weddings."

Paul George's response was even funnier than Beverley's initial remark. "You chose the other side but it's not too late," George said. Terance Mann chimed in with the same statement of it never being too late.

Patrick Beverley famously sounded off on the Clippers after defeating them during the play-in tournament, where he completely ripped the team. Paul George knew his statements were all theatrics, so it's good to see that there's no bad blood between any of his former teammates.

Beverley just signed a one-year, $13 million extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves. So any chance of him returning to the Clippers will have to be after next season when he'll be 35 years old. As much as both the Clippers and their fans want Beverley to come back, it would have to be on a much smaller contract with that age and injury history.

It's going to be very interesting to see what the LA Clippers do this off-season. There's a chance that they make very marginal moves, but they've also been linked to blockbuster trades like Kyrie Irving.

