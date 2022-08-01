Photo: Kawhi Leonard Strength Training at Clippers Facility

While injury updates on Kawhi Leonard are less sought after now than they were during the season, considering an opening night return is now the most likely outcome, signs of positive progress are always welcome. These have become consistent throughout Kawhi's rehab, with the LA Clippers providing the most recent bit of Kawhi content.

In this photo shared by the Clippers, Kawhi could be seen doing some sort of weighted lunge or squat in the team's facility. It has been known for a while now that Leonard has been doing explosive motions that require lower-body strength, but there is certainly a level of strength that will need to be regained after ACL surgery. For now, it looks as if that is a focus of Kawhi's rehab.

The current expectation surrounding Kawhi Leonard, is that he will not only be ready for opening night, but several preseason games as well. There were rumblings that he could have attempted a return last season, but with with the Clippers not making the playoffs, such an opportunity never presented itself.

With an entire offseason to continue his rehab, Kawhi will look to quickly regain form as the Clippers continue their championship pursuit. If healthy, the team projects to be right in the mix with some of the league's top talent. A healthy Kawhi Leonard is integral to that, and the superstar forward continues to progress well.

Related Articles

NBA Star Reveals Kanye West's Influence on Basketball

Lou Williams Reveals Message to Clippers After Blake Griffin Trade

Terance Mann Shares Prediction For Clippers Next Season.