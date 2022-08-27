Skip to main content
Photos: John Wall Links With LeBron James

USA Today

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and LA Clippers guard John Wall recently linked up
While they are now hallway rivals, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and LA Clippers guard John Wall have been friends for years. Sharing the same agency and off-court business interests, the two players have worked together for a long time. In photos shared to Wall's Instagram, he and James could be seen interacting at an event together:

When asked recently about the Battle of LA, Wall said, "We know who they have over there, and we know who we have on our side. I think it's gonna be a great battle, and I think it's a great opportunity for me. I think a lot of people get to see me play on TV, with Kawhi and those guys they have a lot of TV games, I love the stage. When the lights is bright, that's the best time to perform, so I'm excited for it."

Much like many players across the league who are friends off the court, all of that takes a break for 48 minutes when it's game time. The same will become true for John Wall and LeBron James soon, as the two players will be competing for optimal seeding in a loaded Western Conference. For Wall, he is looking to regain form after a long absence. For James, he is looking to lead the Lakers back to the playoffs after a disastrous 2021-22 season for the organization.

