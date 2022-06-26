Report: Clippers Interested in John Wall if Bought Out

John Wall is a name that has been linked to the LA Clippers for quite some time now, as the fit would seemingly benefit both sides. For the Clippers, they would be getting a primary ball handler, and for Wall, he would get an opportunity to compete on a contender. Up until this point, the primary holdup has been Wall's contract; however, with recent reports indicating that a buyout could be on the horizon, the Clippers have once again been mentioned in connection to John Wall.

In a recent article from Marc Stein, it was reported that "serious murmurs" have emerged surrounding a John Wall buyout in Houston, with the LA Clippers and Miami Heat being two teams with expected interest. For the Clippers, the interest makes sense. While there was never any possibility that they would deal for his contract, giving John Wall an opportunity following a buyout would be an easy decision.

The Clippers have shown the ability to help revive the careers of veterans who were seemingly done contributing to winning basketball, with Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum being recent examples. Bringing in John Wall on a minimum contract following a buyout would give them a very low-risk opportunity to do something similar. Part of what made both Jackson and Batum thrive with the Clippers, was that Ty Lue and the organization gave them an opportunity to play to their strengths. Rather than being asked to produce as high-paid players on below average teams, both veterans were asked to fill specific roles that utilized their strengths.

For John Wall, the Clippers would likely ask him to serve as a primary ball handler with their second unit, utilizing his playmaking ability alongside their plethora of shooters. A role like this is one that Wall could potentially thrive in, which is why the Clippers reportedly having interest should not come as much of a surprise.

