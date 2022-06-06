Skip to main content
Report: Clippers Series Sent Quin Snyder Into 'Deep Funk'

Report: Clippers Series Sent Quin Snyder Into 'Deep Funk'

The LA Clippers aided in the end of this Utah Jazz era

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Clippers aided in the end of this Utah Jazz era

In a recent article from The Salt Lake Tribune's Gordon Monson, some additional details into the departure of Quin Snyder from the Utah Jazz were revealed. Amongst these was a specific reference to the 2021 Western Conference Semi-Finals between the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers, a series that saw Utah blow a 2-0 lead, including a 25-point lead in that deciding Game 6.

"It is true that the club, especially last season, after it ran up the regular season's best record, flopped in the second round against the Clippers. Snyder went into a deep funk because of that, a funk that he never completely shook this past season, largely on account of personnel deficiencies that were not solved from the previous playoff loss," Monson wrote.

It is understandable why that series collapse would sit with Snyder the way it did, considering both the series lead they had, and the fact that Kawhi Leonard missed the final two games; however, it is interesting to have that specific series cited a year later when covering his departure.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Utah Jazz have some major decisions to make this offseason, with their coaching search already underway, and a potential split of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell rumored to be inevitable. While this era of Jazz basketball had some good moments, they ultimately fell short of their primary goal, and the Clippers played a big part in that.

Kawhi Leonard's Hilarious Response to NBA Finals Question

Nicolas Batum Wants to Finish His Career With The Clippers

Watch: Kawhi Leonard and Jack Harlow Drop New Video

USATSI_16227890_168390270_lowres
News

Terance Mann Gives Kawhi Leonard Injury Update

By Farbod Esnaashari45 minutes ago
hi-res-dad2a6dcd8403f95d04e4a3f63ec3172_crop_north
News

Jamal Crawford Says Lob City Clippers Were The Best Team He Played On

By Joey Linn17 hours ago
USATSI_10035445_168390270_lowres
News

Jamal Crawford Gets Brutally Honest about Clippers

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 4, 2022
1294979196.0
News

Nicolas Batum Reacts to Celtics' Win Over Warriors

By Joey LinnJun 3, 2022
BNG-L-WARRIORS-1109-46
News

Andre Iguodala Shares High Praise For Ty Lue

By Joey LinnJun 2, 2022
USATSI_18097395_168390270_lowres
News

Terance Mann Will Coach at Basketball Without Borders Europe 2022

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 31, 2022
1229676784
News

Projected First-Round Pick Reveals Workout With Clippers

By Joey LinnMay 29, 2022
butler052722-1
News

Jimmy Butler Joins LeBron James and Paul George on Exclusive List

By Joey LinnMay 27, 2022