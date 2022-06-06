Report: Clippers Series Sent Quin Snyder Into 'Deep Funk'

In a recent article from The Salt Lake Tribune's Gordon Monson, some additional details into the departure of Quin Snyder from the Utah Jazz were revealed. Amongst these was a specific reference to the 2021 Western Conference Semi-Finals between the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers, a series that saw Utah blow a 2-0 lead, including a 25-point lead in that deciding Game 6.

"It is true that the club, especially last season, after it ran up the regular season's best record, flopped in the second round against the Clippers. Snyder went into a deep funk because of that, a funk that he never completely shook this past season, largely on account of personnel deficiencies that were not solved from the previous playoff loss," Monson wrote.

It is understandable why that series collapse would sit with Snyder the way it did, considering both the series lead they had, and the fact that Kawhi Leonard missed the final two games; however, it is interesting to have that specific series cited a year later when covering his departure.

The Utah Jazz have some major decisions to make this offseason, with their coaching search already underway, and a potential split of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell rumored to be inevitable. While this era of Jazz basketball had some good moments, they ultimately fell short of their primary goal, and the Clippers played a big part in that.

