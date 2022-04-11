Report: Kawhi Leonard Playing 3 on 3 Basketball

The LA Clippers are heading into the play-in tournament as the biggest wild card in all of basketball.

Paul George and Norman Powell have returned, giving the Clippers some very much needed firepower, but they're still waiting on their biggest gun - Kawhi Leonard. According to Bill Simmons, Kawhi Leonard has been playing 3 on 3 basketball.

"Kawhi, I'm hearing 3 on 3 with him," Simmons. I haven't heard 5 on 5. I don't think there's any way he comes back until we hear about him scrimmaging."

This would be very interesting if true because Clippers head coach Ty Lue just stated four days ago that Kawhi Leonard was not playing 3 on 3. At the time, he was only participating in individual workouts.

Around the same time, AllClippers reached out to sources within the Clippers, and nothing had changed in terms of lacking optimism on a Kawhi Leonard return. Many in the organization still don't believe that Kawhi Leonard will return this season. If Kawhi Leonard does return, it sounds like it may be a sudden situation that very few people will be actually expecting. If that does in fact happen, the LA Clippers would immediately become one of the most dangerous teams in all of the NBA.

In the meantime, the LA Clippers will be facing the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, April 12 in what will be a very emotional play-in tournament game.

