Report: Kawhi Leonard Reveals Trade Deadline Desire for LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are reportedly looking for both a backup center and a point guard to improve their team at the trade deadline. As it turns out, their desires match up with Kawhi Leonard's reported desires - wanting a point guard.

According to a report from Matt Moore from the Action Network, Kawhi Leonard would welcome a new point guard on the Clippers.

"Kawhi Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition, and it’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship Raptors team, Lowry and VanVleet, are on their short list of targets," Moore said.

While Kyle Lowry has experienced the ultimate success with Kawhi Leonard before, he isn't exactly playing well this season. Lowry is averaging 12.4 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.4 rebounds on 40/34/85 shooting. Lowry's shooting percentages from the field and from deep are worse than his typical career averages. The Clippers have a tendency to revive players' careers, but they couldn't quite do it with John Wall, and Lowry is four years older than Wall.

Additionally, Fred VanVleet has also been on the decline this season, but he's been performing much better in his last 9 games. In the last 9 games, Fred VanVleet is averaging 21.7 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds on 45/40/100 shooting. As a result, the Toronto Raptors have won three out of their last five games. For that reason alone, it will be interesting to see if the Raptors actually give up VanVleet.

With the trade deadline closely approaching, the Clippers will make their move soon, as they somehow always end up making one.

