Patrick Beverley Reveals He and Jaden McDaniels Will Train With Kawhi Leonard

Two Minnesota Timberwolves players will train with LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard

Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves saw their season come to a close on Friday night, dropping Game 6 at home to the Memphis Grizzlies. While there is an understandable level of disappointment, there is also a level of excitement that surrounds where this team can go. Few around the league expected Minnesota to actually have a chance to win a playoff series this year, and a big reason they were so close to doing so is Patrick Beverley. The veteran guard helped establish a new culture in Minnesota, and one that he revealed will expand even more this summer.

During his exit interview, Patrick Beverley revealed that he will be bringing young Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels to his summer workouts with Kawhi Leonard. McDaniels was arguably the team's 2nd best player in that Game 6 loss, as he kept them alive with his activity and three-point shooting. Beverley, who has maintained a relationship with his former LA Clippers teammate, says he wants McDaniels to see how those two go about their work.

While the Timberwolves should certainly feel as if they let this series get away, having double-digit leads in three of their four losses, there should also be a lot of optimism about the franchise's trajectory. After being so bad for so long, there is now reason to believe the Timberwolves will be in the playoff mix for years to come. As is evident by his desire to train with him and Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley believes Jaden McDaniels will be part of that bright future.

