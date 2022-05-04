Skip to main content
Tyler Herro Credits Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford For 6MOY Award

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro shouts out former LA Clippers following 6th Man of the Year award

Meg Oliphant | Credit: Getty Images

It's official, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has won the NBA's 6th Man of the Year award. Averaging 20.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 4.0 APG, Herro was the clear favorite for the award, and ultimately took it home. During his first media availability session after receiving the award, Herro said, "You gotta salute Lou Will. For me growing up, watching Lou being 6th man, I feel like when I think of the 6th man award it's Lou Will and Jamal Crawford. So growing up, those were the two guys I grew up watching as the 6th man, so they paved the way for all of us."

Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford are the only two players in NBA history with three 6MOY awards, with both players experiencing two of their three 6MOY campaigns with the LA Clippers. Lou Williams experienced the best years of his career with the Clippers, leading that team to the playoffs as a 6th man. Herro plays a similar role for the Heat, because while he is not their best player, he plays significant minutes off the bench.

The Miami Heat are still amidst a playoff run that they hope ends in a championship, so while Herro will celebrate this award, he and his team still have bigger goals to strive for this postseason. For now, the 2022 6MOY is paying homage to Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford for paving the way.

