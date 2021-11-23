Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Report: Luka Doncic Leaves Practice Early With Injury
    Publish date:

    Report: Luka Doncic Leaves Practice Early With Injury

    Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic may have re-aggravated his injury
    Author:

    Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

    Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic may have re-aggravated his injury

    Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has missed three-straight games with knee and ankle sprains. Ahead of the Clippers vs. Mavericks matchup on Sunday, Dallas head coach Jason Kidd expressed that he and the team were hopeful that Luka could return for that matchup. Luka's return did not happen then, and it may not happen on Tuesday either.

    There was some optimism surrounding Luka's potential availability for Tuesday's rematch against the Clippers, because NBA.com's Mark Medina reported that the superstar would participate in practice on Monday. Luka did indeed practice on Monday, but he may have re-aggravated his injury.

    Callie Caplan of Dallas Morning News reported that after competing in a five-on-five session, Luka Doncic slammed the bleachers and shouted in pain. He reportedly left practice early with ice bandaged around his left knee.

    Read More

    This came right as head coach Jason Kidd communicated to reporters that Doncic was still listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Clippers. The status of Doncic has been tough to get a read on, but this latest development provides fans with some insight into the situation.

    With their loss to the Clippers on Sunday, the Mavericks fell a half game behind the Clippers in the Western Conference standings. Without Luka, Dallas just did not get enough from the rest of their roster. If Luka is out again, they will need more from everyone else in order to get back into the win column.

    Dillon Brooks: 'Paul George Needs Illegal Screens to Get Open Against Me'

    Paul George Reacts to Staples Center Changing Its Name to Crypto.com Arena

    Steph Curry Reacts to Receiving MVP Chants at Nets Home Game

    luka-doncic-pain-nerve-issue
    News

    Report: Luka Doncic Leaves Practice Early With Injury

    50 seconds ago
    CN5EG2F3KUI6XPCKMKCJZ5WMVE
    News

    Injury Update: Luka Doncic to Practice, Hopes to Return Against Clippers

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17001057_168390270_lowres
    News

    Sources: Marcus Morris to Return From Injury Very Soon

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17178058_168390270_lowres
    News

    Nicolas Batum to Miss Numerous Games as he Enters Health and Safety Protocols

    Nov 21, 2021
    rawImage
    News

    With Luka Doncic Sidelined, the LA Clippers Defeat the Dallas Mavericks 97-91

    Nov 21, 2021
    fullsizeoutput_9e46
    News

    Mark Cuban Reacts to Staples Center Changing Its Name to Crypto.com Arena

    Nov 21, 2021
    R667ZN6OUNEH7G3RPLHYKSH6AE
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    Nov 21, 2021
    fullsizeoutput_9d7c
    News

    Injury Update: Dallas Mavericks 'Hopeful' That Luka Doncic Can Return Against Clippers

    Nov 20, 2021