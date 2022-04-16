Skip to main content
Robert Covington Wants to Stay With Clippers Long Term

Covington loved playing with the Clippers

The LA Clippers have been unfortunately eliminated from playoff contention, but that didn't stop Robert Covington from enjoying his time with the team.

After the Clippers were eliminated by the New Orleans Pelicans, Covington revealed that he wanted to stay with the Clippers long term.

"Of course," Covington said. "Of course. It's been a great transition and of course I would like to return. We'll just see how the tides roll." 

One thing that's become very known with the Clippers is that the team has tremendous chemistry. They all love playing basketball with each other, and that's why they've been so capable of all these dramatic comebacks all season - that includes Robert Covington.

“I had the most fun I’ve had all season," Covington said. "I got back to that joy of just having fun. The team made it that way. The guys made it that way.”

It's going to be very interesting to see what the Clippers do this off-season. On one end, they could very easily run it back and will be a championship favorite when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George return. On the other end, there's a high chance that Kawhi and George won't be available for a full NBA season. The Clippers have done a great job of being a winning team when their best players are out, but they definitely struggle with rebounding. Getting more athletic players will be something that might be worth watching.

