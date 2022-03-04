Shaq Blasts Lakers for not Being Upset About Losing to Clippers

The LA Clippers have routinely dominated the Lakers for the last decade, including a 4-0 season sweep last night, and Shaq isn't happy with the Lakers' attitude about it.

"I think I see what the problem is," Shaq said. "Nobody is mad. I'm telling you now if I'm losing to the Clippers somebody is getting beat up that night in the locker room."

When LeBron James was interviewed about getting swept by the Clippers, the only thing he said about the team was "they're a better team." There was no other response from James besides giving Clippers praise for beating the Lakers. That type of reaction, in particular, didn't sit well with Shaq.

"I ain't never saying the Clippers are a better team," Shaq said. "The problem to me, is ain't nobody mad. I would have been pissed if I lost to the Clippers with Reggie Jackson out there C-walking and dancing with the damn bird."

Shaq wasn't the only Laker legend mad about the Clippers dominating the lakers, former Laker James Worthy also mentioned that he was embarrassed that the Clippers keep dominating the Lakers for the last decade. As of today, the LA Clippers are 32-7 against the Los Angeles Lakers throughout the course of the past decade. In three of the Clipper wins this season, they didn't even have their two best players in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

What comes next for both teams though, will likely be a very dramatic play-in tournament, with the hopes of making noise in the playoffs.

